US mass shooting plot at Hindu temple 'particularly disturbing': India
What's the story
India has expressed concern over a foiled mass shooting plot at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, called the alleged anti-Hindu and racist nature of the plot "particularly disturbing." "We have taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him," he said.
MEA
He urged authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter
"This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community," he said.
He urged United States authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents.
Arrest details
The suspect was found with an 8-page manifesto
The suspect, 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis from Palatine, Illinois, was arrested on October 11.
Investigators recovered an eight-page manifesto espousing white supremacist views and detailing violence against people of Indian origin.
The investigation began after Mount Prospect Police received information from a person who had received alarming electronic communications from Paporakis.
He had shared a document outlining a shooting plan along with images of weapons and tactical gear.
Attack plan
The suspect was possibly planning an attack on October 11
The Palatine Police believed Paporakis was planning an attack on October 11, possibly targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora.
Reports suggest he drove about 64km to the temple with a modified AR-style rifle, nearly 300 rounds of ammunition, and body armor.
However, his rifle jammed when he tried to fire, forcing him to flee and search for solutions online.
Legal proceedings
Paporakis has been charged with making a terrorist threat
Paporakis has been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.
A judge ordered his detention after a hearing on Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.
The FBI is involved in the investigation to determine if further charges are warranted.
Authorities have not identified any ongoing public threat linked to this case.
Diplomatic response
Indian consulate in Chicago lauds US law enforcement's 'timely action'
The Indian Consulate in Chicago has lauded the "timely action" of US law enforcement and is in touch with the Indian diaspora.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi expressed horror at the alleged plot and thanked those who alerted authorities.
The Hindu American Foundation also welcomed police action and urged vigilance against potential threats.