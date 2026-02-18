Patented AI wearables worth ₹1cr stolen at Modi event India Feb 18, 2026

Patented AI wearables from NeoSapien were stolen inside a high-security zone at the India AI Impact Summit after security asked exhibitors to leave before PM Modi's visit.

Confusing instructions from security led to the mix-up—CEO Dhananjay Yadav shared that one officer said they could stay, while another told them to vacate.

When they returned, the devices were gone.