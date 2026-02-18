Patented AI wearables worth ₹1cr stolen at Modi event
India
Patented AI wearables from NeoSapien were stolen inside a high-security zone at the India AI Impact Summit after security asked exhibitors to leave before PM Modi's visit.
Confusing instructions from security led to the mix-up—CEO Dhananjay Yadav shared that one officer said they could stay, while another told them to vacate.
When they returned, the devices were gone.
Devices recovered, FIR registered
Delhi Police quickly filed a report and used CCTV footage to identify persons of interest, recovering the devices in a little over 24 hours.
The police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, organizers are under pressure to tighten up security as the summit continues until February 20.