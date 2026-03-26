Patna gets Ram Navami security upgrade: No DJs, license needed
India
Ram Navami celebrations in Patna on March 27 are getting a security upgrade this year.
DJs are out, and every procession now needs a license with details about the crowd and sound setup.
Plus, police escorts will be mandatory to keep things peaceful.
Traffic restrictions and special entry routes for devotees
CCTV cameras will be installed along procession routes, and police will be keeping a close eye for any trouble.
Traffic between R Block and Patna Junction will be off-limits from 8pm on March 26 until 11pm the next day.
If you're heading to Mahavir Temple, there are special entry routes just for devotees (no vehicles allowed) to help manage the crowds safely.