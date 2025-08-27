Next Article
Patna: Girl tries to self-immolate; crowd breaks chairs, attacks officer
A girl at a school in Patna's Gardanibagh area tried to set herself on fire. Police acted quickly, rescuing her and taking her to Patna Medical College and Hospital.
As news spread, a crowd gathered at the school—some people broke chairs and even attacked an officer.
Authorities are investigating the matter
When the main gate was closed to manage the chaos, tensions only rose, leading to a police officer being attacked by the mob.
Authorities are now investigating both what led the girl to take such a drastic step and why the crowd responded so aggressively.