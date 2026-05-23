Petrol prices vary across India, Andhra Pradesh costliest, Gujarat cheapest
Petrol prices in India are all over the place right now. Andhra Pradesh tops the chart at over ₹112 per liter, mostly because of heavy taxes and surcharges that push costs up.
On the flip side, Gujarat offers petrol for ₹102 or less, making it the cheapest spot to fill your tank.
Telangana and Kerala aren't far behind Andhra Pradesh with their own high prices.
State taxes drive petrol price gaps
The big reason for these differences? State-level taxes.
BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi benefited from a ₹10 central excise duty cut on March 27, 2022, so their prices dropped.
But states like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala kept VAT high, so their rates stayed up.
Officials say it's mostly state taxes making petrol expensive or cheap depending on where you live.
India cut petrol prices 4 times
Despite global issues like the Russia-Ukraine war (begun in 2022) and the Hormuz crisis (this year, 2026), India has managed to cut fuel prices four times recently.
The cumulative revision in May 2026 was just under ₹5 per liter across 15, 19 and 23 May 2026, a small bump compared to what other countries faced, showing India's unique way of handling fuel costs during tough times.