Petrol prices vary across India, Andhra Pradesh costliest, Gujarat cheapest India May 23, 2026

Petrol prices in India are all over the place right now. Andhra Pradesh tops the chart at over ₹112 per liter, mostly because of heavy taxes and surcharges that push costs up.

On the flip side, Gujarat offers petrol for ₹102 or less, making it the cheapest spot to fill your tank.

Telangana and Kerala aren't far behind Andhra Pradesh with their own high prices.