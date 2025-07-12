Next Article
Pilots' union requests observer role in Air India crash probe
After the tragic Air India AI-171 crash on June 12, which claimed 260 lives, the pilots' union (ALPA India) is asking to join the official investigation as observers.
Their main goal? To make sure everything stays transparent and above board as authorities look into what went wrong.
Union wants to ensure a fair and thorough investigation
ALPA India's president, Captain Sam Thomas, says they're worried about how the probe is being handled—especially that qualified experts are being left out and that there might be too much focus on blaming pilot error.
By being part of the process, even just watching, they hope to help keep things fair and thorough for everyone involved.