Piyush Goyal defends India's energy choices amid US tariff decision
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addressed a US decision on punitive tariffs over Russian oil expected within days, saying India stands by its choices.
At the ET Startup Awards 2026, he called India a "self-respecting country" and pointed out that local refineries are built for Middle Eastern and Russian crude.
He also reminded everyone that India buys plenty of oil and gas from the US too, highlighting how the country is keeping its energy options open.
Goyal cites Russian imports lauds India
Goyal didn't shy away from pointing out that even the EU still buys Russian gas and the US gets uranium from Russia, so it's not just India relying on these sources.
He praised how India has managed to avoid fuel shortages despite global chaos, mentioning steps like cutting taxes and covering most fertilizer costs to keep things stable at home.