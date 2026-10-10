Piyush Goyal defends India's energy choices amid US tariff decision

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addressed a US decision on punitive tariffs over Russian oil expected within days, saying India stands by its choices.

At the ET Startup Awards 2026, he called India a "self-respecting country" and pointed out that local refineries are built for Middle Eastern and Russian crude.

He also reminded everyone that India buys plenty of oil and gas from the US too, highlighting how the country is keeping its energy options open.