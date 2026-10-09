Piyush Goyal says US H-1B restrictions could help India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal thinks the recent US restrictions on H-1B visas could turn out to be good news for India.

He believes these changes will encourage more remote tech jobs and boost growth for global capability centers (GCCs) in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The US move, suspending new and pending applications under the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) program, which is used to sponsor foreign workers for green cards/permanent residency, involves major Indian tech companies including TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies.