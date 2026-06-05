PM adviser Shamika Ravi calls rupee 100 'just a number'
India
Worried about the rupee dropping to 100 against the dollar? Shamika Ravi, from Prime Minister Modi's Economic Advisory Council, isn't stressing.
On a recent podcast, she called it "So what? 100 is just a number." and explained that obsessing over exchange rates can actually mess with inflation and the whole market vibe.
Ravi stresses domestic demand, fiscal discipline
Ravi pointed out that India's strong growth comes from people spending at home, not just exports, so we're less shaken by global shocks.
She emphasized sticking to fiscal discipline and cutting wasteful spending, using tools like foreign exchange reserves and energy deals (like with the United Arab Emirates) to keep things steady and secure for the long run.