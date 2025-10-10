Next Article
PM-KISAN: Last installment for J&K farmers rolled out
India
In October 2025, the government rolled out the 21st PM-KISAN installment for Jammu and Kashmir, providing relief to over 8.5 lakh farmers hit by recent floods and landslides.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared that ₹171 crore has been sent out this time—including support for more than 85,000 women farmers.
Overall, PM-KISAN has delivered ₹4,052 crore in aid to J&K so far.
What's the status for rest of India?
While J&K farmers have received their payments, the rest of the country is still on standby—the last nationwide installment came late in August instead of the usual four-month cycle.
Many are now hoping for an update soon, with the government expected to announce a date ahead of time so everyone's in the loop.