PM Modi calls Pahalgam attack 'assault on humanity's soul'
At the SCO Summit in China, PM Modi spoke about the need for global teamwork on security and connectivity, and strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack as "an assault on India's soul, but also a challenge to those who believe in humanity."
He also thanked nations that stood by India during this tough moment.
Meanwhile, big news on the home front: India is planning its first-ever digital census in 2027, with a massive ₹14,618.95 crore budget.
India saved $12.6 billion by buying discounted Russian oil
An investigation revealed India saved $12.6 billion over three years by buying oil from Russia—highlighting some smart economic moves despite tricky international relations.
The upcoming 2027 Census will use mobile apps and self-enumeration (including caste data), aiming to make participation easier and more inclusive for everyone.