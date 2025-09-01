PM Modi calls Pahalgam attack 'assault on humanity's soul' India Sep 01, 2025

At the SCO Summit in China, PM Modi spoke about the need for global teamwork on security and connectivity, and strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack as "an assault on India's soul, but also a challenge to those who believe in humanity."

He also thanked nations that stood by India during this tough moment.

Meanwhile, big news on the home front: India is planning its first-ever digital census in 2027, with a massive ₹14,618.95 crore budget.