Punjab: All colleges, universities, polytechnic institutes shut till September 3

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation

More than 10 districts—including Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Pathankot—are facing serious flooding, with even more rain expected from September 1-3.

On August 27, over 400 people were rescued from a flooded school campus in Gurdaspur's Daburi area.

Authorities have asked everyone to follow safety instructions closely, and hostel wardens are looking out for students during this time.