Punjab: All colleges, universities, polytechnic institutes shut till September 3
Due to heavy rain since Sunday night, Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has announced that all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will stay closed until September 3.
This follows an earlier order shutting down schools across the state.
The main goal is to ensure the safety of students while the weather remains unpredictable.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation
More than 10 districts—including Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Pathankot—are facing serious flooding, with even more rain expected from September 1-3.
On August 27, over 400 people were rescued from a flooded school campus in Gurdaspur's Daburi area.
Authorities have asked everyone to follow safety instructions closely, and hostel wardens are looking out for students during this time.