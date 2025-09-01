Amit Shah visits flood-hit areas in J&K, assesses damage India Sep 01, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Sunday night and visited flood-hit areas on Monday to see firsthand the damage from recent floods and check in on relief work.

He toured areas near Tawi bridge with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The region's been hit hard since mid-August, with over 130 people lost and 33 still missing after cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods.