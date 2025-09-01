Amit Shah visits flood-hit areas in J&K, assesses damage
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Sunday night and visited flood-hit areas on Monday to see firsthand the damage from recent floods and check in on relief work.
He toured areas near Tawi bridge with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
The region's been hit hard since mid-August, with over 130 people lost and 33 still missing after cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods.
Shah's meetings to focus on security and relief efforts
Shah is set to hold meetings at Raj Bhawan, focusing on helping flood victims and tackling security concerns.
His visit follows Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's canceled trip due to bad weather.
This is Shah's second visit in three months—showing the Centre is keeping a close eye as Jammu recovers from both natural disasters and recent security challenges.