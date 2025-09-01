Rajasthan man awarded death for murdering wife over dark complexion

Even when Laxmi complained about the acidic smell of the substance, Kishan ignored her concerns and continued applying. In a horrifying turn of events, Kishan then lit an incense stick on her stomach, causing the body to catch fire. While Laxmi was burning, Kishan poured the remaining acid on her body. She succumbed to severe burns.

Abuse history

Kishan abused Laxmi over her dark complexion

Public prosecutor Dinesh Paliwal told the court that Kishan had a history of abusing Laxmi over her dark complexion and weight. He said this was the reason behind pouring acid on her body. While pronouncing the verdict, the judge noted that such crimes are on the rise. To instill fear of law in society, he awarded Kishan a death sentence.