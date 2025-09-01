Rajasthan man awarded death for murdering wife over dark complexion
What's the story
A man from Udaipur, Rajasthan, has been sentenced to death for murdering his wife by pouring acid on her body. The accused, Kishan, was convicted for killing his wife, Laxmi, after repeatedly taunting her over her dark complexion and weight. On the day of the murder, Kishan applied an acidic substance on Laxmi's body, claiming it was medicine.
Incident details
Kishan lit incense stick on her stomach
Even when Laxmi complained about the acidic smell of the substance, Kishan ignored her concerns and continued applying. In a horrifying turn of events, Kishan then lit an incense stick on her stomach, causing the body to catch fire. While Laxmi was burning, Kishan poured the remaining acid on her body. She succumbed to severe burns.
Abuse history
Kishan abused Laxmi over her dark complexion
Public prosecutor Dinesh Paliwal told the court that Kishan had a history of abusing Laxmi over her dark complexion and weight. He said this was the reason behind pouring acid on her body. While pronouncing the verdict, the judge noted that such crimes are on the rise. To instill fear of law in society, he awarded Kishan a death sentence.