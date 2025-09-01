Telangana: 4 dead, 5 injured in bus-truck collision India Sep 01, 2025

Early Monday morning in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, a private bus headed from Hyderabad to Proddatur crashed into a trolley on the Bengaluru National Highway.

The accident happened around 2am in Katavaram village and left four people dead—bus cleaner Hasan (35), Ashrafunnisa (70), Yellamma (40), and, according to some reports, Subba Raidu (55-60).

Three died at the scene; Raidu passed away later in hospital. Five others were seriously hurt and are being treated.