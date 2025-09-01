Telangana: 4 dead, 5 injured in bus-truck collision
Early Monday morning in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, a private bus headed from Hyderabad to Proddatur crashed into a trolley on the Bengaluru National Highway.
The accident happened around 2am in Katavaram village and left four people dead—bus cleaner Hasan (35), Ashrafunnisa (70), Yellamma (40), and, according to some reports, Subba Raidu (55-60).
Three died at the scene; Raidu passed away later in hospital. Five others were seriously hurt and are being treated.
Bus hit trolley while trying to overtake
Police say the bus hit the trolley from behind while trying to overtake.
Superintendent D. Janaki stated, "We've registered a case and are investigating responsibility."
Among those lost was Yellamma, whose son Santosh was also on board—he's now left without both parents after losing his father last year.
The investigation continues as families and survivors process this sudden loss.