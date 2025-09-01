Uttarakhand: Landslide on Kedarnath highway kills 2, injures 6 others

Two in serious condition

The injured—Mohit Chauhan, Naveen Singh Rawat, Pratibha, Mamata, Rajeshwari, and Pankaj—were taken to Sonprayag hospital; two are in serious condition and have been referred for advanced care.

This is just the latest in a series of weather-related disasters in Uttarakhand this monsoon season, with landslides and flash floods causing multiple fatalities across the state since August.