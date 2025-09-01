Next Article
Uttarakhand: Landslide on Kedarnath highway kills 2, injures 6 others
A landslide hit the Kedarnath national highway in Uttarakhand early Monday morning, taking the lives of Rita and Chandra Singh from Barkot and injuring six others.
The incident happened near Munkatiya when falling rocks struck a passing vehicle—a tough reminder of how unpredictable mountain travel can be.
Two in serious condition
The injured—Mohit Chauhan, Naveen Singh Rawat, Pratibha, Mamata, Rajeshwari, and Pankaj—were taken to Sonprayag hospital; two are in serious condition and have been referred for advanced care.
This is just the latest in a series of weather-related disasters in Uttarakhand this monsoon season, with landslides and flash floods causing multiple fatalities across the state since August.