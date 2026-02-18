PM Modi crosses security line to check out AI models
India
At the India AI Impact Expo 2026 in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi stopped by Indian startup Sarvam's stall—so curious about their tech, he even crossed a security line to get a closer look.
He asked questions about the AI models and why they are world-class.
Sarvam's AI phone can speak Gujarati
Modi was especially interested in Sarvam's budget-friendly feature phone with built-in AI, even testing if it could speak Gujarati (spoiler: it can).
CEO Pratyush Kumar called the moment "very energizing."
With innovations like fully Indian-made AI glasses, Kumar said India "should be building it" and "cannot afford to sit out" the AI race, despite challenges like funding and research.
Kumar says quick user feedback and homegrown innovation are key to reaching big goals.