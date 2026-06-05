PM Modi declares Ballia's Surha Tal India's 100th Ramsar site India Jun 05, 2026

Big news for nature lovers: on World Environment Day, Prime Minister Modi announced that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (also known as Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, just became India's 100th Ramsar site.

This wetland spans over 3,400 hectares and isn't just pretty to look at: it helps recharge groundwater, supports irrigation for local farms, and gives migratory birds a safe spot to rest along their journey.