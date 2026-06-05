PM Modi declares Ballia's Surha Tal India's 100th Ramsar site
India
Big news for nature lovers: on World Environment Day, Prime Minister Modi announced that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (also known as Surha Tal) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, just became India's 100th Ramsar site.
This wetland spans over 3,400 hectares and isn't just pretty to look at: it helps recharge groundwater, supports irrigation for local farms, and gives migratory birds a safe spot to rest along their journey.
Wetlands listed under 1971 Ramsar convention
Ramsar sites are wetlands recognized globally for their environmental importance under a 1971 convention.
These areas help fight floods, clean our water, store carbon, and keep tons of plant and animal species thriving.
With this new addition, India now has 100 Ramsar sites.