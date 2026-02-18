PM Modi extends Ramzan wishes
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone a happy Ramzan, saying, "Ramzan Mubarak! May this auspicious month further the spirit of togetherness in our society. May there be peace and prosperity everywhere."
The month is set to begin in India on February 19, 2026.
Significance of the holy month
Ramzan is a special month for Muslims marked by fasting from dawn to sunset, extra prayers at night (Taraweeh), and focusing on self-discipline and compassion.
It wraps up with Eid al-Fitr, a big celebration with family and friends.
Ramzan as a time for spiritual growth and reflection
Muslim leaders are encouraging people to use this time for prayer, reflection, and reconnecting with their values.
They're highlighting Ramzan as a chance for personal growth and strengthening bonds with loved ones.