PM Modi flags off 3 new Amrit Bharat Express trains in Kerala

Besides boosting train routes, PM Modi kicked off some fresh projects—like the PM SVANidhi Credit Card that gives street vendors easy, interest-free credit through UPI. He also set the stage for an innovation hub focused on life sciences and bio-economy, plus a new radiosurgery center for advanced brain treatments.

Why this matters

These launches are all about helping southern India grow—better transport means more opportunities.

With these additions, three Amrit Bharat Express trains were launched.

The credit card scheme is already helping by disbursing loans to one lakh beneficiaries, and PM SVANidhi Credit Cards were distributed to 10,000 beneficiaries in Kerala to help them get access to money they need to keep their businesses going.