PM Modi flags off 3 new Amrit Bharat Express trains in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a new Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger service, with the Amrit Bharat trains making it easier to travel between Kerala and neighboring states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, and the Thrissur-Guruvayur service improving travel within Kerala.
It's a big move for anyone who relies on trains to get around the south.
More than just trains: New projects for Kerala
Besides boosting train routes, PM Modi kicked off some fresh projects—like the PM SVANidhi Credit Card that gives street vendors easy, interest-free credit through UPI.
He also set the stage for an innovation hub focused on life sciences and bio-economy, plus a new radiosurgery center for advanced brain treatments.
Why this matters
These launches are all about helping southern India grow—better transport means more opportunities.
The credit card scheme is already helping by disbursing loans to one lakh beneficiaries, and PM SVANidhi Credit Cards were distributed to 10,000 beneficiaries in Kerala to help them get access to money they need to keep their businesses going.