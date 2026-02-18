PM Modi invites Bangladesh's new PM for India visit
India
Prime Minister Modi has invited Bangladesh's newly elected PM, Tarique Rahman, to visit India—an invite personally delivered by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla right after Rahman's swearing-in.
This move signals India wants to reset and boost its relationship with Bangladesh's BNP-led government.
Rahman's party back in power after tumultuous interregnum
Rahman's party has returned to power, following a tense period between the two countries.
Modi emphasized shared history and called for teamwork in areas like trade, tech, and healthcare.
Birla showing up at the ceremony was a friendly gesture that underlines India's push for stronger ties and regional stability—basically, both countries are looking to support each other as fast-growing neighbors.