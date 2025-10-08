PM Modi launches Mumbai One app for integrated public transport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just rolled out the Mumbai One app, bringing digital ticketing for 11 different public transport services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Now, you can use a single app for metro lines, suburban trains, monorail, and even city busses in places like Thane and Navi Mumbai.

You can pay with UPI or cards, scan QR codes at stations, and get real-time updates on routes, delays, and arrival times.

The app also helps you plan multi-mode journeys, shows maps for stations and local spots, and has an SOS button for safety.

All major public transport operators on 1 platform For the first time, 11 of Mumbai's major public transport operators are on one digital platform, aiming to provide less hassle and more convenience for daily commuters.