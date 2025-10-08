PM Modi launches Mumbai One app for integrated public transport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just rolled out the Mumbai One app, bringing digital ticketing for 11 different public transport services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Now, you can use a single app for metro lines, suburban trains, monorail, and even city busses in places like Thane and Navi Mumbai.
You can pay with UPI or cards
You can pay with UPI or cards, scan QR codes at stations, and get real-time updates on routes, delays, and arrival times.
The app also helps you plan multi-mode journeys, shows maps for stations and local spots, and has an SOS button for safety.
All major public transport operators on 1 platform
For the first time, 11 of Mumbai's major public transport operators are on one digital platform, aiming to provide less hassle and more convenience for daily commuters.
How it differs from NCMC card
While the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) works across India, it still doesn't fully cover Mumbai's suburban rail.
Mumbai One is built just for the city, offering all-in-one access and live info—making it a real upgrade for local travel.