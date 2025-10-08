Bengaluru professor arrested for sexually harassing student

University waiting for police investigation to finish before taking action

After the incident, the student told her parents and filed a police complaint two days later.

Mandal was booked under Section 75 (Sexual Harassment) of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, arrested, and then released on station bail.

The university says it didn't know about the case and is waiting for the police investigation to finish before taking any action.

The investigation is ongoing as police gather more evidence.