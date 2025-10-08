Bengaluru professor arrested for sexually harassing student
A 45-year-old Bengaluru college professor, Sanjeev Kumar Mandal, was arrested on September 29, 2024, for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old student.
Mandal reportedly invited her to his home under the pretense of helping with academics and lunch, assuring her and her mother that his family would be present.
When she arrived and found him alone, he allegedly touched her inappropriately despite her objections.
University waiting for police investigation to finish before taking action
After the incident, the student told her parents and filed a police complaint two days later.
Mandal was booked under Section 75 (Sexual Harassment) of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, arrested, and then released on station bail.
The university says it didn't know about the case and is waiting for the police investigation to finish before taking any action.
The investigation is ongoing as police gather more evidence.