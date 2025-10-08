Karnataka dam-gates open suddenly on picnickers; 2 drown, 4 missing
What's the story
A family picnic turned tragic on the border of Tumakuru and Mandya districts, Karnataka, when the gates of Markonahalli dam across the Shimsha river opened unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place in a village located at the border of Tumakuru and Mandya districts, about 100km from Bengaluru. The family was visiting relatives in Magadipalya, police said.
Incident details
Family members were playing in water
Per TOI, at least seven family members were playing in the water when the crest gate opened automatically, releasing a huge amount of water. All seven were swept away by the sudden surge. Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi confirmed that around 3:30pm the gates opened while 15 members from Tumakuru town were visiting the dam site.
Casualties reported
Two deceased women identified
The two deceased women have been identified as Sajiya and Harbeen, both around 40 years old. The search is on for four others: Tabassum, Sabana, Mifra (4), and Maheeb (1). Nawaz, a 30-year-old man who was rescued from the incident site, is in critical condition. According to dam engineers, the incident occurred due to a sudden natural increase in water flow, although the actual cause of the siphon discharge will be investigated.
Rescue efforts
Rescure operations suspended due to fading sunlight
Rescue operations were launched with the help of fire and emergency services personnel and local divers. However, they were suspended due to fading sunlight. It resumed early Wednesday morning. A grieving relative said, "They had come to see us and later planned a visit to the reservoir. None of us imagined it would end this way."