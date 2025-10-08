Karnataka dam-gates open suddenly on picnickers; 2 drown, 4 missing 

A family picnic turned tragic on the border of Tumakuru and Mandya districts, Karnataka , when the gates of Markonahalli dam across the Shimsha river opened unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place in a village located at the border of Tumakuru and Mandya districts, about 100km from Bengaluru . The family was visiting relatives in Magadipalya, police said.

Incident details Family members were playing in water Per TOI, at least seven family members were playing in the water when the crest gate opened automatically, releasing a huge amount of water. All seven were swept away by the sudden surge. Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi confirmed that around 3:30pm the gates opened while 15 members from Tumakuru town were visiting the dam site.

Casualties reported Two deceased women identified The two deceased women have been identified as Sajiya and Harbeen, both around 40 years old. The search is on for four others: Tabassum, Sabana, Mifra (4), and Maheeb (1). Nawaz, a 30-year-old man who was rescued from the incident site, is in critical condition. According to dam engineers, the incident occurred due to a sudden natural increase in water flow, although the actual cause of the siphon discharge will be investigated.