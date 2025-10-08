Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025: Drones, projection mapping to light up city
Ayodhya is gearing up for Deepotsav 2025, with festivities spanning October 18-23 and the main event taking place on October 19, aiming to light over 2.6 million diyas along the Saryu River—a new record.
The festival honors Lord Ram's return and the victory of light over darkness, but this year's celebration is stepping things up with a drone show, projection mapping, and music at Ram Ki Paidi.
Mark your calendars for October 18-23
This isn't just about lighting lamps—it's Ayodhya's big move to become a global cultural hotspot.
With 1,100 drones telling stories from the Ramayana in the sky and a focus on India's spiritual heritage, Deepotsav 2025 is set to attract visitors from all over.
If you're into epic visuals, history, or just love a good festival vibe, this is one to watch.