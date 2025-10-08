Mumbai gets its 2nd airport; Delhi's new 1 is ready

Airlines to begin operations from NMIA

With these new airports, airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air are set to begin operations from NMIA, which is expected to ease congestion and may allow for more flights and new routes in the future.

The extra capacity should make flying in and out of Mumbai and Delhi way smoother, and might even open up more routes for weekend getaways or quick trips.

If you've ever been stuck in airport crowds, this is some good news.