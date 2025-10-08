Mumbai gets its 2nd airport; Delhi's new 1 is ready
Mumbai and Delhi's airports have been packed to the brim for years, unable to handle more flights since 2018.
To finally ease the crunch, India just got two major upgrades: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), scheduled to open soon, and Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, scheduled to open soon.
NMIA will start with space for 20 million travelers, aiming for 90 million as it grows.
Airlines to begin operations from NMIA
With these new airports, airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air are set to begin operations from NMIA, which is expected to ease congestion and may allow for more flights and new routes in the future.
The extra capacity should make flying in and out of Mumbai and Delhi way smoother, and might even open up more routes for weekend getaways or quick trips.
If you've ever been stuck in airport crowds, this is some good news.