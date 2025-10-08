Next Article
IAS officer gets palanquin ride during farewell as collector
India
Sanskriti Jain, a 2015-batch IAS officer, got a royal farewell as she wrapped up her time as Seoni district collector this weekend.
Her colleagues carried her in a palanquin during the farewell ceremony.
The event also marked the arrival of Sheetala Patle as the new district collector.
Jain's journey so far
Born in 1989 in Srinagar to an Air Force family, Jain studied at BITS Pilani (Goa) before cracking the UPSC with an impressive All India Rank 11 in 2014.
Since then, she's held key positions like Commissioner of Rewa and Bhopal Municipal Corporations, and now also works with Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail.