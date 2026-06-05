PM Modi launches NAMO hospital, Daman airport, unveils ₹18,000cr+ projects

PM Modi calls Daman 'Mini India'

Calling Daman a "Mini India" for its mix of cultures, Modi highlighted how these new projects will transform the area and bring people closer together.

He also marked World Environment Day by planting a sapling in Surat and checked out L&T's Armed Systems Complex, showing support for both sustainability and innovation.

At a rally, he praised India's resilience through tough times like COVID-19 while taking a swipe at Congress's recent performance in local body elections in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.