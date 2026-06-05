PM Modi launches NAMO hospital, Daman airport, unveils ₹18,000cr+ projects
Prime Minister Modi just kicked off the NAMO Hospital and a brand-new airport terminal in Daman, along with unveiling infrastructure projects worth more than ₹18,000 crore in Gujarat.
He also rolled out major development work in Gujarat during his Gujarat visit, all aimed at boosting connectivity and growth in these regions.
PM Modi calls Daman 'Mini India'
Calling Daman a "Mini India" for its mix of cultures, Modi highlighted how these new projects will transform the area and bring people closer together.
He also marked World Environment Day by planting a sapling in Surat and checked out L&T's Armed Systems Complex, showing support for both sustainability and innovation.
At a rally, he praised India's resilience through tough times like COVID-19 while taking a swipe at Congress's recent performance in local body elections in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.