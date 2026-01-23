PM Modi launches NDA campaign in Tamil Nadu

Why does it matter?

This rally isn't just about speeches—it is being presented as the official launch of the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, bringing together big names like AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, with the PMK (Anbumani faction) also part of the alliance.

The coalition is hoping to boost its seat count compared with the last election, directly challenging DMK's stronghold.

Security was tight with thousands of police on duty, drones banned, and major traffic diversions—so if you were out today, you probably felt the impact.

For young voters especially, this signals a big push for change ahead of 2026.