PM Modi pitches Japan-India partnership in tech India Aug 29, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Tokyo today, encouraging India and Japan to team up even more in tech—think semiconductors, batteries, and robotics.

He pointed out how past auto industry partnerships set the stage for this next wave of innovation.

The forum, jointly addressed with Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba, comes as US-India trade tensions simmer in the background.