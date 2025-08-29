Next Article
PM Modi pitches Japan-India partnership in tech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Tokyo today, encouraging India and Japan to team up even more in tech—think semiconductors, batteries, and robotics.
He pointed out how past auto industry partnerships set the stage for this next wave of innovation.
The forum, jointly addressed with Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba, comes as US-India trade tensions simmer in the background.
Japanese firms turning profit in India
Modi highlighted that Japanese companies have already invested over $40 billion in India—a sign of real trust.
He noted most Japanese firms want to grow their presence here, with many already turning a profit.
Modi also spotlighted a new agreement on clean energy projects, emphasizing that this collaboration aims to promote prosperity and stability across Asia.