PM Modi plants sapling in Surat on World Environment Day
India
To celebrate World Environment Day, PM Modi planted a sapling in Surat, Gujarat, and called for everyone to pitch in to protect the planet.
He talked about how fighting climate change and saving natural resources really depends on all of us working together, now and for the future.
PM Modi meets environmentalists, urges sustainability
During his visit, PM Modi met with environmentalists and community leaders, giving them a shout-out for their green efforts.
He encouraged everyone to make eco-friendly choices in daily life, reminding us that both individual habits and teamwork matter if we want a healthier world.
This year's World Environment Day theme: Living in harmony with nature through sustainable actions.