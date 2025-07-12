Next Article
PM Modi stresses on government's employment generation focus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the Rozgar Mela on Saturday, sharing that 51,000 new appointment letters were handed out as part of ongoing efforts to boost jobs.
He also pointed to big welfare moves—like building over four crore homes and providing 10 crore LPG connections—to show how the government aims to support everyday Indians.
'India now has nearly 300 mobile factories'
Modi highlighted major growth in manufacturing, saying electronics production has jumped fivefold in 11 years and India now has nearly 300 mobile factories.
Defense production is also up, crossing ₹1.25 lakh crore.
Wrapping up, he mentioned initiatives that aim to open more doors for young people across the country.