Supreme Court to consider plea on national flag misuse
On July 14, the Supreme Court will hear a plea asking for a ban on political parties and religious groups using the national flag for their own agendas.
The petition wants stricter enforcement of laws that protect the flag, including stopping party logos or religious symbols from appearing on it.
Why this hearing matters
India's flag stands for unity and respect—so when it's used for politics or religion, it risks losing its meaning.
Right now, there are guidelines (the Flag Code) but they aren't legally binding; only the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act has real penalties.
This hearing could address how our flag can—and can't—be used, especially with elections often seeing these kinds of issues pop up.