PM Modi takes 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to the Brahmaputra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a special "Pariksha Pe Charcha" session right on the Brahmaputra River in Assam, chatting with 25 students from different districts aboard the MV Charaidew 2.
The focus? Helping students tackle exam stress and offering advice on handling board and entrance exams in a calm and stress-free manner.
Why this session stood out
Started in 2018, "Pariksha Pe Charcha" is all about honest conversations on exams and mental health.
This time, students from Jawahar Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas joined in, while tight security meant river patrols and a pause on local ferry services.
Assam's Chief Minister hopes this unique event will also spark more interest in river tourism across the state.