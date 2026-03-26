PM Modi to attend G-7 summit in France
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join world leaders at the G-7 summit in Evian, France, from June 15-17.
The announcement came after a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his French counterpart, highlighting India's growing role on the global stage.
India, France to work closely on West Asia security issues
India and France talked about working closely on security issues in West Asia, especially around the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Modi's participation signals India's rising influence in global economic and political conversations, as both countries look to tackle big challenges together and strengthen international partnerships.