PM Modi to attend Ram Temple's inauguration in 2025
Big news for Ayodhya—Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Ram Temple's grand inauguration on November 25, 2025.
The temple's main structure will be ready for the event, with a special flag hoisting ceremony planned.
Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, confirmed that Modi has accepted the invitation, making this a major national moment.
Mishra shares temple's vision
The Ram Temple is being shaped as a symbol of unity and cultural integration.
Mishra shared that PM Modi wants the space to welcome everyone, no matter their background or beliefs.
The complex will also feature a green Vatika with over 750 trees, aiming to make the area 70% green and a peaceful spot for all.