PM Modi to distribute 61,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela India Jan 23, 2026

On January 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand out over 61,000 appointment letters to young recruits at the 18th Rozgar Mela.

The event takes place across 45 locations and aims to fill roles in the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Department of Higher Education.