PM Modi to distribute 61,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela
India
On January 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand out over 61,000 appointment letters to young recruits at the 18th Rozgar Mela.
The event takes place across 45 locations and aims to fill roles in the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Department of Higher Education.
Why does this matter?
Rozgar Mela is all about getting more young people into government jobs. Since its inception, it's helped over 11 lakh candidates land positions across central ministries and departments.
Recent Melas have focused on sectors like Railways—opening up nationwide opportunities for youth looking for stable careers.