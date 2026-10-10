PM Modi to inaugurate Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro, launch over ₹13,000cr projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Chennai on October 11 to kick off development projects worth over ₹13,000 crore.
The big news? He'll open the new ₹4,900 crore Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of the Chennai Metro, which should make getting around the city a lot easier.
National Highway upgrades are also on the agenda, aiming to connect more people and places across the region.
PM's Chennai schedule includes launches, visits
Modi's schedule is packed: he'll hop on a ride along the fresh metro line, visit the Jalakandeswarar Temple, and join in for Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School's Golden Jubilee celebrations.
Plus, he'll launch key highway projects like the Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section and Thiruvarur Bypass, all designed to cut down traffic jams and boost connectivity.
He's also stopping by Brain Centre at IIT Madras.