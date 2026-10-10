PM Modi to inaugurate Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro, launch over ₹13,000cr projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Chennai on October 11 to kick off development projects worth over ₹13,000 crore.

The big news? He'll open the new ₹4,900 crore Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of the Chennai Metro, which should make getting around the city a lot easier.

National Highway upgrades are also on the agenda, aiming to connect more people and places across the region.