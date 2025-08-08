PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line on Sunday

New metro line connects Electronic City and Bommasandra

The Yellow Line stretches 19km, connecting major spots like Electronic City and Bommasandra—finally making it easier to get across town without being stuck in traffic jams like Silk Board.

With trains every 25 minutes, it's expected to serve around eight lakh daily commuters and seriously cut down travel time between city hubs.

Plus, the new Vande Bharat Express will make trips between Bengaluru and Belagavi a lot smoother.