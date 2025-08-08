Next Article
PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line on Sunday
This Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Bengaluru's new Yellow Line Metro and the Vande Bharat Express train.
The big event kicks off at HAL airport, after which PM Modi will hop on the Yellow Line from RV Road to Electronic City and also lay the foundation stone for Metro phase-3.
New metro line connects Electronic City and Bommasandra
The Yellow Line stretches 19km, connecting major spots like Electronic City and Bommasandra—finally making it easier to get across town without being stuck in traffic jams like Silk Board.
With trains every 25 minutes, it's expected to serve around eight lakh daily commuters and seriously cut down travel time between city hubs.
Plus, the new Vande Bharat Express will make trips between Bengaluru and Belagavi a lot smoother.