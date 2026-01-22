PM Modi to launch Thiruvananthapuram development plan on Friday

What's happening during his visit?

Modi will flag off four new train services, though one of them, the Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train, does not involve Thiruvananthapuram—making travel easier for everyone.

The city's aiming high: metro expansion, river clean-ups, and a push for top-three status are all on the agenda.

He'll also lay the foundation for an innovation hub focused on Ayurvedic research and green tech, lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute, launch credit cards for street vendors, and inaugurate the new Poojappura Head Post Office—so it's a packed day of progress.