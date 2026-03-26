PM Modi to visit Gujarat on March 31 India Mar 26, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Gujarat on March 31, 2026 to kick off and lay the foundation for a massive around ₹19,000 crore worth of projects.

These cover everything from railways and power upgrades to defense and city development.

It's also his first visit to Vav-Tharad since it became its own district in September 2025.