PM Modi to visit Gujarat on March 31
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Gujarat on March 31, 2026 to kick off and lay the foundation for a massive around ₹19,000 crore worth of projects.
These cover everything from railways and power upgrades to defense and city development.
It's also his first visit to Vav-Tharad since it became its own district in September 2025.
Details of the visit
Modi will address a public gathering at the Air Force station in Nani village, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other ministers joining him.
He'll also check out a semiconductor plant event in Sanand and meet with the Jain community in Gandhinagar.
The visit comes as Gujarat gears up for local elections and highlights ongoing investment in the state's infrastructure.