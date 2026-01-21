PM Modi to visit Malaysia in February 2026: Report
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a trip to Malaysia in early February 2026 as part of India's push to connect more with Southeast Asia.
This comes after he had to skip physical participation in the ASEAN summit organized by Malaysia in October last year because of domestic commitments, including the Bihar assembly elections.
Why should you care?
This visit could give a real boost to India-Malaysia ties, which have already gotten stronger since both countries upgraded their partnership in 2024.
With Malaysia now led by Anwar Ibrahim and being one of India's top trading partners in ASEAN, the visit could provide an opportunity to deepen cooperation.