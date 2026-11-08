'Dimagi Naxals' in political parties, organizations aiding Maoists: PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that the threat of Naxalism continues to linger, even after the elimination of armed Maoists. Speaking at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Karanpur, Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, during Diwali celebrations, he said ideological supporters of the movement have infiltrated political parties and organizations. He called these supporters "dimagi Naxals," alleging they instigate people against the Constitution and democracy.
Security call
Identify, defeat ideological Naxals for national security: Modi
Modi emphasized the importance of identifying and defeating these ideological Naxals to ensure national security. He said, "We must identify them, defeat them, and ensure the security of the nation."
The Prime Minister also spoke about his government's efforts in dealing a major blow to the funding networks of Naxalites and separatists.
He alleged previous governments restricted operational freedom of security forces, preventing effective responses to Maoist attacks.
Policy impact
We gave security forces freedom to take decisions: Modi
Modi credited his government's policies and strong political will for the success against armed Maoists.
He said, "We gave security forces the freedom to take all necessary decisions."
The Prime Minister also spoke about dismantling support systems that Left-Wing Extremism allegedly enjoyed from certain sections of government and administration.
He reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring no family was devastated by violence or children turned to arms.
Development focus
Disruption of counterfeit currency networks and supply lines
Modi said government action had destroyed counterfeit currency networks and disrupted supply lines of Naxalites and separatists.
He described the fight against Maoist violence as a major challenge, with over 230 districts across nearly 20 states once affected by Naxalism.
He reiterated that political will to tackle this menace strengthened after 2014, when people gave him an opportunity to serve the country.
Safety milestone
No CRPF personnel killed in action last year
Modi also highlighted a significant achievement in the fight against Naxalism: no CRPF personnel were killed in action over the past year. This happened for the first time in 47 years.
Bastar, once the epicenter of Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh, has seen major changes with intensified anti-Maoist operations and development initiatives.