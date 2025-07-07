Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
PM Modi's power-packed July visit to UK and Maldives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a busy July, with trips to the UK and Maldives on his schedule.
In London, he'll sign a much-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement with new UK PM Keir Starmer—aimed at boosting trade in areas like pharmaceuticals and renewable energy, while ironing out old issues around visas and import duties.
TL;DR
FTA big for post-Brexit UK-India relations
This FTA marks a big moment for post-Brexit UK-India relations, enhancing economic synergy and trade flows on both sides.
After the UK stop, Modi will head to the Maldives as Chief Guest for their Independence Day on July 26.
His visit comes at a tense time but signals an effort to rebuild trust and discuss development projects and ocean partnerships in the region.