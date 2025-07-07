Malayali couple vanishes following massive chit fund scam

TL;DR

Police in Ramamurthy Nagar are now handling 265 complaints from mostly Malayali investors who want their money back.

In total, around 1,300 people have been impacted by the sudden vanishing act.

With fears that the couple may have fled abroad and hopes for justice running high among those affected, authorities are working to track them down and assess the full scale of losses.