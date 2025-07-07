Malayali couple vanishes following massive chit fund scam
A Malayali couple, Tommy AV and Shiny Tommy, have vanished from Bengaluru after allegedly scamming investors out of ₹100 crore.
The pair ran A&A Chit Funds for about 20 years, mainly attracting fellow Malayalis through community ties.
On July 3, after selling their flat and cutting all contact, they disappeared—leaving hundreds worried and sparking a police investigation.
Police in Ramamurthy Nagar are now handling 265 complaints from mostly Malayali investors who want their money back.
In total, around 1,300 people have been impacted by the sudden vanishing act.
With fears that the couple may have fled abroad and hopes for justice running high among those affected, authorities are working to track them down and assess the full scale of losses.