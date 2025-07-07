Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Vice President's Guruvayur Temple visit thwarted by weather
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had to delay his trip to the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala after heavy rain forced his helicopter to turn back.
The weather just wasn't cooperating, making it unsafe to land near the temple.
TL;DR
Dhankhar will try for the temple again if things clear
Even though his temple visit was postponed, Dhankhar didn't let the weather slow him down—he stuck with his scheduled events in Kochi.
Officials say he'll try for the temple again if things clear up later, showing he's keen on making it happen.