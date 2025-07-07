Unity in diversity: Madhya Pradesh's 200-year-old temple
In Bhander, Madhya Pradesh, there's a 200-year-old Chaturbhuj temple that's all about togetherness.
Built by the Muslim Hazari family and dedicated to Lord Krishna, it becomes the heart of a unique Muharram tradition: every year, 37 tazias stop here to salute Krishna before moving on.
It's a simple but powerful gesture showing how faiths can connect.
Temple, tazias, and the bond of brotherhood
This isn't just history—it's living proof that shared respect still thrives.
Local Muslims have even pledged to protect the temple during tense times, and priest Ramesh Panda carries on his family's tradition of blessing the tazias each year.
As Abdul Jabbar from the Karbala Committee emphasizes, it's about community bonds that last.
For anyone who wonders if harmony is possible, this little town quietly says yes.