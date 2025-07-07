Unity in diversity: Madhya Pradesh's 200-year-old temple

TL;DR

Temple, tazias, and the bond of brotherhood

This isn't just history—it's living proof that shared respect still thrives.

Local Muslims have even pledged to protect the temple during tense times, and priest Ramesh Panda carries on his family's tradition of blessing the tazias each year.

As Abdul Jabbar from the Karbala Committee emphasizes, it's about community bonds that last.

For anyone who wonders if harmony is possible, this little town quietly says yes.