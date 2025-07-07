Weather update: Heavy rains and yellow alert across India

TL;DR

Weather wreaking havoc already

The weather is already causing real issues: Himachal Pradesh has faced 23 flash floods and 16 landslides so far, prompting a high alert for the next two days.

Uttarakhand is also on watch for landslides in four districts from July 7-8.

Central and western India could see even heavier rainfall, which might mess with travel plans, daily routines, and farming.