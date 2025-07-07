Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Weather update: Heavy rains and yellow alert across India
Heads up—IMD has put out a warning for heavy to very heavy rain in states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa until July 12.
Mumbai is on yellow alert, and Delhi is on orange alert today for possible thunderstorms and downpours.
TL;DR
Weather wreaking havoc already
The weather is already causing real issues: Himachal Pradesh has faced 23 flash floods and 16 landslides so far, prompting a high alert for the next two days.
Uttarakhand is also on watch for landslides in four districts from July 7-8.
Central and western India could see even heavier rainfall, which might mess with travel plans, daily routines, and farming.