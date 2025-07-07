Gujarat flood crisis intensifies: IMD issues red alert

TL;DR

Stay indoors, avoid travel: IMD's advice

With thunderstorms and gusty winds expected to continue, the IMD is urging everyone in affected areas to stay indoors and avoid travel.

Daily life and business are already disrupted, and more rain could make things worse—not just in Gujarat but also along the western coastal belt, including parts of Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, and the Ghats.

Stay safe and keep an eye on updates if you're nearby.