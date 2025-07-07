Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Gujarat flood crisis intensifies: IMD issues red alert
Gujarat is facing serious flooding after days of nonstop heavy rain.
The IMD has put out a red alert for Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot as rivers have overflowed and waterlogged streets have stranded vehicles and flooded homes.
TL;DR
Stay indoors, avoid travel: IMD's advice
With thunderstorms and gusty winds expected to continue, the IMD is urging everyone in affected areas to stay indoors and avoid travel.
Daily life and business are already disrupted, and more rain could make things worse—not just in Gujarat but also along the western coastal belt, including parts of Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, and the Ghats.
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates if you're nearby.