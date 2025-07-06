Indian Railways mulls higher refunds on cancelled tickets

TL;DR

Railways wants to pass some of those savings back

This change could make train travel a bit friendlier—especially if you book online through IRCTC, which has already made booking smoother and cheaper to run.

Other changes in train travel from July

From July 2025, Tatkal bookings will need Aadhaar verification (plus OTPs later that month), making things safer and reducing misuse.

Also, reservation charts will be ready eight hours before your train leaves (instead of four).

Recent tweaks include faster refunds (within 48 hours) and shorter advance booking windows (now 90 days).